Mina Settembre 2: the previews (plot and cast) of the sixth episode rerun on Rai 1, August 11

Tonight, Sunday 11 August 2024, at 9:25 pm on Rai 1 the sixth episode of Mina Settembre 2 will be broadcast in rerun, the new season of adventures of the social worker of the Rione Sanità clinic in Naples, played by Serena Rossi, directed by Tiziana Aristarco. In total, six episodes will be broadcast for six prime time evenings. Written by Fabrizio Cestaro, Fabrizia Midulla, Silvia Napolitano and Costanza Durante, the TV series is freely based on the stories of Maurizio de Giovanni. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Previews: the plot

In the eleventh episode of the last episode, entitled “With a little help from my friends”, Mina finds herself having to deal with what happened after she contacted Viola’s biological mother against her will. Unfortunately, her gesture will cost her dearly: she will find herself suspended from her profession as a social worker. At this point, desperate and disappointed, Mina finds herself forced to leave the clinic with a heavy heart. But this moment of great emotion translates into another desperate attempt, that of Domenico who takes control of the situation by trying to convince Viola’s biological mother to withdraw the complaint against Mina, in order to be able to reinstate her as soon as possible. In the twelfth episode, the season finale of Mina Settembre 2, entitled “Andare a vedere”, the main protagonist is Titti and her wedding. On the wedding day, her friends are very excited but something strange seems to disturb that idyllic moment. Meanwhile, Olga returns home but the story she tells doesn’t seem to hold up much. What is she hiding?

Cast

We have seen the plot of the sixth episode of Mina Settembre 2, but what is the full cast of the TV series? Alongside the protagonist, Serena Rossi, there are many other actors such as: Giuseppe Zeno, Giorgio Pasotti, Christiane Filangieri, Valentina D’Agostino, Nando Paone, Massimo Wertmuller, Rosalia Porcaro, Francesco Di Napoli, Davide Devenuto, Michele Rosiello, Primo Reggiani, Marina Confalone and – new entry of this new season – Marisa Laurito in the role of Rosa, Mina’s aunt. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Serena Rossi is Mina Settembre

Giorgio Pasotti is Claudio De Carolis

Christiane Filangieri is Irene Pironti

Valentina D’Agostino is Tweety Ferrari D’Aragone

Nando Paone is Rudi Trapanese

Rosalia Porcaro is Rosaria

Michele Rosiello is Jordan

Francesco Di Napoli is Gianluca

Ruben Rigillo is Vittorio Settembre

Primo Reggiani is Max

Massimo Wertmüller is the General

Davide Devenuto is Paolo

Antonia Liskova is Julia

Marisa Laurito is Pink

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Mina Settembre 2 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, will be broadcast again tonight, Sunday 11 August 2024 – at 9.25 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch various Rai programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.