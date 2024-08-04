Mina Settembre 2: the previews (plot and cast) of the fifth episode rerun on Rai 1, August 4th

This evening, Sunday 4 August 2024, at 9:25 pm on Rai 1 the fifth episode of Mina Settembre 2 will be broadcast in rerun, the new season of adventures of the social worker of the Rione Sanità clinic in Naples, played by Serena Rossi, directed by Tiziana Aristarco. In total, six episodes will be broadcast for six prime time evenings. Written by Fabrizio Cestaro, Fabrizia Midulla, Silvia Napolitano and Costanza Durante, the TV series is freely based on the stories of Maurizio de Giovanni. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Previews: the plot

In tonight’s first episode, titled “You Can’t Run Away,” Mina will return to Procida to look for her brother Gianluca, who seems to have fallen in love with Sophie, daughter of Juliette, the owner of the bed and breakfast where the two stayed in the summer. Gianluca will be the one to call her worried, seeing that the atmosphere between mother and daughter is not the best, since Juliette’s ex-husband has arrived on the island: a former drug addict whose presence the two do not seem to be particularly happy about. Mina, obviously, runs to help her brother, trying to intervene to calm things down. The tenth episode of the drama, titled “The Cumaean Sibyl,” will see Mina Settembre dealing with a situation that is not easy to resolve. The social worker will have to take care of Viola, a girl who lives in a family home and wants to meet her mother. Mina will be particularly struck by this story and will do everything she can to try to fulfill such a heartfelt and important request. Meanwhile, her love life does not seem to have found a real resolution.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the fifth episode of Mina Settembre 2, but what is the full cast of the TV series? Alongside the protagonist, Serena Rossi, there are many other actors such as: Giuseppe Zeno, Giorgio Pasotti, Christiane Filangieri, Valentina D’Agostino, Nando Paone, Massimo Wertmuller, Rosalia Porcaro, Francesco Di Napoli, Davide Devenuto, Michele Rosiello, Primo Reggiani, Marina Confalone and – new entry of this new season – Marisa Laurito in the role of Rosa, Mina’s aunt. Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Serena Rossi is Mina Settembre

Giorgio Pasotti is Claudio De Carolis

Christiane Filangieri is Irene Pironti

Valentina D’Agostino is Tweety Ferrari D’Aragone

Nando Paone is Rudi Trapanese

Rosalia Porcaro is Rosaria

Michele Rosiello is Jordan

Francesco Di Napoli is Gianluca

Ruben Rigillo is Vittorio Settembre

Primo Reggiani is Max

Massimo Wertmüller is the General

Davide Devenuto is Paolo

Antonia Liskova is Julia

Marisa Laurito is Pink

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Mina Settembre 2 live on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, will be broadcast again tonight, Sunday 4 August 2024 – at 9.25 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch various Rai programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.