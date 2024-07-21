Mina Settembre 2 streaming and live tv: where to watch the third episode in rerun

Tonight, Sunday 21 July 2024, at 9:25 pm on Rai 1, the second episode of Mina Settembre 2 will be broadcast in rerun, the second season of adventures of the social worker of the Rione Sanità clinic in Naples, played by Serena Rossi, directed by Tiziana Aristarco. In total, six episodes will be broadcast for six prime time evenings, to relive the emotions of the second season in reruns. Written by Fabrizio Cestaro, Fabrizia Midulla, Silvia Napolitano and Costanza Durante, the TV series is freely based on the stories of Maurizio de Giovanni. Where to watch Mina Settembre 2 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The TV series starring Serena Rossi, as mentioned, will air tonight, Sunday 21 July 2024, at 9.25pm ​​on Rai 1.

Mina September 2 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and re-watch (on demand) the various Rai programs from your PC, tablet, smartphone and smart TV via an internet connection.

Cast

We have seen where to watch the rerun of Mina Settembre 2 live on TV and live streaming, but what is the full cast of the TV series? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: