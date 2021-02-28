To the Spanish actress with Arab roots, El Hammani Mine, fame assaulted her from one moment to another. And he did it in such a way that from one day to the next his Instagram account had added more than 500 thousand followers, which is part of his anecdotes. The person responsible for this popularity was Nadia, a character from the popular series ‘Elite’, of which its fifth season has just been announced.

Since last week, Mina has been seen in a new role. From an applied student (‘Elite’) she became the teacher Elvira in ‘The boarding school: Las Cumbres’by Amazon Prime Video.

In an interview, you recognized that you had something in common with Nadia. Can you say the same for Elvira?

No not at all. I have nothing to do with the character and fact is something precious at the acting level. That’s what it’s all about when you want to be an actress, that you want to be able to reincarnate as another character. Nothing to do with who you are. I am very grateful for this new opportunity and I think that Elvira is a character who will give a lot to talk about.

You commented that with you it was not going to be the focus of attention, due to the abrupt popularity that you acquired. How do you cope with the sudden popularity today?

All this, I take acting as one more profession. And well, after all, obviously, the beauty that this exhibition has given me is being able to enter bigger projects like ‘El internado: Las Cumbres’ and have a character as beautiful as Elvira. I am very grateful to the public. In the end, everything we are doing and this project goes to them.

“In the end it can be a series of many mysteries, but deep down it is very earthy, very personal,” says the actress. Photo: broadcast

Do you think there is a before and after ‘Elite’ in your career?

Of course. ‘Elite’ has given me a lot, the character of Nadia has been of great satisfaction, I will always say that and if it weren’t for her I would not be playing Elvira right now, a character of which I am now very proud. Elvira is a teacher who is going to tell a story … with many ingredients. It is true that as an actress I am starting, obviously I want to cover many things and lots of characters, but I’m just starting a career. I still have a long way to go.

‘El internado: Las Cumbres’ plays a lot with suspense. How do you see the surprise factor of which your character is also part?

I love it, because each character hides something and it is something that the public will discover in each episode. I think that at the acting level it is also very enriching because in some scenes you will be expelling, vomiting many things, due to the whole situation that exists there. In the end it may be a series of many mysteries, but deep down it is very earthy, very personal.

We are seeing people who are suffering and who are also falling in love. Then, There are many nuances in this series and I think that the public will also value that because when you see a project with these characteristics, in the end you are left with intrigue and suspense, but the beauty of each of these characters is that they have been working from the inside and from the contribution of each of the actors.

Elvira’s character has a thousand looks, she is a young teacher who must inspire, with rudeness and firmness, the greatest respect of the students, but at the same time she seeks to achieve empathy, their affection and not to treat them as children but as children. adults that already are. So, here comes the counterpart that I have with the character of Mara (Natalia Dicenta), who is the strict director and from whom I must follow orders.

