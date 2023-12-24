Mina, July 11, 1974. Mondadori Portfolio (Getty)

Anna Maria Mazzini, known as Mina (Busto Arsizio, Lombardy, Italy), a huge artist who was already an absolute star at 38, had booked 15 concerts that summer of 1978. The strange thing is that she had not left the concert for six years. tour. People were crazy to see it. She had a very high cache, about 20 million lire per concert. But she was less and less comfortable on stage. That day, the reconstructions remember, she was smoking somewhat distressed while the public waited in a crowded room. On the night of August 23, she went on stage at the Bussoladomani theater, a nightclub in Marina di Pietrasanta (Tuscany) and performed her repertoire. That woman with huge eyes and thick makeup, who looked like she stepped out of a Modigliani painting, closed the concert with Big, big, big and he went to the dressing room without looking back. From there he listened, as he always listened, as the audience asked him for an encore. Something more about her. Whatever. But as usual, she did not come out again. Nobody knew it then, but the next four performances were cancelled. It was her last appearance.

Mina, who had lived in Lugano (Switzerland) since 1965, was already a diva with a tortuous relationship with her audience. The world adored her. Frank Sinatra said that she was the best white female voice he had ever heard. But she was an unclassifiable artist, an alien in a world in which she herself wanted to dictate the rules. She was tired, perhaps she had some fears about her physique and some scars from episodes such as the puritanism that had kept her banned for a time from Italian public television for having a child with a separated man (Corrado Pani, father of her first-born child). Christian Democracy permeated everything at that time. But, mainly, she was somewhat exhausted from exposing herself, from giving herself over. This is how she explained it in an interview: “I was not born to sing. Nobody believes me when I say it, but if there's one thing I don't feel like doing, it's singing. In public, I mean. I have never been moved by applause. I became a singer because at 20 I was a different woman. Today I wouldn't do it again. Maybe I would choose another artistic activity, but one in which I wouldn't have to show myself off.”

Italy was going through great changes and turbulence that year. The assassination of Aldo Moro at the hands of the Red Brigades, the death of Paul VI and the successive arrival of John Paul I – who died after 33 days – and John Paul II. The years of lead, fascist terrorism, the election of Sandro Pertini as President of the Republic. While everything was transforming, the television empire, in which Mina was a star, invaded everything and some of her songs played in the background. hits as Parole, parole, Citta vuota (1956), the legendary half-spoken duet with Alberto Lupo (or the parody with his friend Celentano), Anchor, anchor, anchor (1978) or the impressiveand Il cielo in un stanza (1960) that Gino Paoli composed for her.

Mina, during a televised performance in 1972. Mondadori Portfolio (Mondadori Portfolio/Archivio Mar)

The Republic was boiling, but Mina's desire to participate as the brightest star in that public life, already colonized by the fury of the paparazzi and the fashion of selling intimacy, was definitively frozen. “This is the last show. “I have decided to live,” she told journalist Natalia Aspesi while having dinner right after her performance. “And it is very difficult to live one's life from a stage. “I promise you that I will disappear forever,” she continued in that restaurant. A relatively improvised decision, but the result of a long process of exhaustion and the desire to put her family first, as her daughter Benedetta now explains to EL PAÍS on one of the few occasions that she has spoken about her mother. in the last times. “It was not a step to the side or back. It was simply prioritizing what had always been paramount for her: family and private life. She chose to simply not do any more live concerts and not appear anymore. I understand that people want to know, but it seems very healthy and fair to me not to know anything about the lives of artists.”

Benedetta Mazzini lives today in Lugano, near her mother, a Swiss citizen, and her brother, the producer Massimiliano Pani. And Mina, who is now 83 years old, leads a normal life there with her husband, the cardiologist Eugenio Quaini, completely unrelated to the world of entertainment. She goes in and out. They recognize her on the street, but they treat her with respect and discretion, says her daughter. “She has always done whatever she wanted. She has been touring the world so much that for her her vacation is being at home. She doesn't miss the public. Not at all. Zero. Because work is always work. An artist can decide to do concerts, but even if she doesn't do them, the real work, which is making records, she hasn't stopped doing. And what's more, she has fierce integrity and consistency. She has never made decisions dictated by others, or by money… she has always done what she wanted. Even when she gave the concerts. I was very little, but I remember that my brother and I couldn't go. She always separated work from home and family. My mother wasn't a star, or she didn't want to be. For her, all that was just work. And she never confused work with life. She was very jealous of her private life and her family, which for her comes before everything.”

Mina, who has sold more than 75 million records, today continues to record in her home studio and listens to all kinds of music — “from hip hop to flamenco, she was always a revolutionary,” says her daughter. But the Tigress of Cremona, despite belonging to the universe of pop and light songs, she understood before most where the mutant and uncomfortable nature of the avant-garde was. Even in her disappearance, she anticipated the link between art and mystery, which only two major industries had deciphered until then: religion and luxury brands. Today other artists in different fields, such as the electronic music duo Daft Punk, the writer Elena Ferrante or the artist Banksy, intentionally exploit what was born in her in a completely natural way.

The seclusion was only social, a separation from the public. No concerts, as great artists like the pianist Glenn Gould also did. Study sessions only. In fact, every year he continues to release an album. Latest, Dilettevoli eccedenze 2is a compilation of songs with an unreleased that includes a video clip that reproduces its current appearance with the help of artificial intelligence, and whose single It was musically conceived by bassist Saturnino Celani. “Mina can be considered a timeless icon for all intents and purposes. She did so much and inspired so many people that anything would be an understatement. When they asked me if she had seen her, I always answered the same thing: 'Mina is not visited, she is heard.' His withdrawal from her scenes? It was a historic moment in which everyone wanted to appear as much as possible to leave their mark. But she did just the opposite, leaving an even stronger mark,” says Celani. In reality, she didn't disappear. From 2000 to 2011 she wrote a column in La Stampa. Between 2003 and 2015, she collaborated with the Vanity Fair Italian responding to letters from readers. But, above all, in these decades of confinement he has not stopped releasing new music.

Mina is also a gay icon and one of the goddesses of drag. She is one of the people she knows best, precisely because she got under her skin like drag queen, was Mauro Coruzzi, famous in Italy by his stage name, Platinette. “True divas adopt an infallible system, which is studied in sociology, the contrast between presence and absence. Paradoxically, it is easier to be noticed because you are not present than because you are too present. “Mina doesn't need to show herself, she's always there,” he points to the phone. A diva who preferred confinement and home to the fervor and applause of the public, but who today remains a brand of Italy. It also has a countercultural attitude in a world colonized by the exploitation of the image.

