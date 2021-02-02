What remains of “The man of few words who normally kept a low profile”, described by a classmate to Reuters in 2016? Min Aung Hlaing, the new strongman of Burma, who has accumulated legislative, administrative and judicial powers since Monday’s coup , is far from the peaceful retirement that was promised to him thanks to the royalties accumulated at the head of military conglomerates Myanmar Economic Corporation and Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited. Two companies that have built their fortunes through corruption in the mining sector.

The general has also largely given his family the benefit of his position of strength. However, its activities have raised suspicions nationally and internationally, endangering some of the military’s business partners such as the Japanese Kirin Holdings and the Singaporean Pan Pacific. And for good reason, in 2019, a United Nations report established a link between the economic interests of the Burmese army and the genocide of the Rohingyas. While Min Aung Hlaing is the head of military operations in Arakan, Burma is being sued before the International Court of Justice. In the process, the United States enacted sanctions against the general for his alleged role in ethnic cleansing. It is forbidden to enter American soil, the Treasury freezes any assets and prohibits its nationals from all transactions with it.

Protect the prerogatives of the army

After the heavy defeat of the Union, Solidarity and Development Party (Pusd), created by the ex-junta, in the legislative elections of last November, the sidelining of the general was no longer a matter of simple option. These tensions within the staff for the succession could have precipitated the putsch. This scenario did not fit well with his desire to play a preeminent role in the conduct of business, as evidenced by his various donations to Buddhist temples worthy of a politician in the countryside and the creation of a profile on the social network Facebook. Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch deputy director for Asia, says military has seen their hopes “Wiped out” with the elections. “It’s like taking a hammer to kill a mosquito. They only agree with the democratic experience when it goes in their direction ”, again indicates the head of the NGO.

As such, the state of emergency declared for one year could be made to last, as was the case after the 2014 coup in Thailand. Seven years later, after a reform of the Constitution and a questionable election, the Thai generals still hold the reality of power. In Burma, the November ballot “Further exacerbated tensions, convincing army chief Min Aung Hlaing that the Constitution was no longer a sufficient bulwark” to protect the prerogatives of the military, believes Sebastian Strangio, author of a book on Southeast Asian relations with China . A constitutional reform could thus emerge in order to strengthen the positions of the army. Min Aung Hlaing never hid it: “The Tatmadaw (the Burmese armed forces – Editor’s note) must play a leading role in national politics. “

In the shadow of Colonel Than Shwe, future president of the country who leads the 88 division of the light infantry, Min Aung Hlaing forges his vision of the role of the army. His career took off in 2007, when he was given command of operations at the eastern border to suppress the “saffron revolution” against the rise in fuel prices. Two years later, he oversaw the offensive against the insurgent army of the Democratic Alliance of Nationalities of Myanmar. Feats of arms which today make him an unlikely candidate for the continuation of the peace talks – already in bad shape – with the various armed ethnic groups. It was in 2011, when Than Shwe dissolved the junta to open “A new era of disciplined democracy”, that Min Aung Hlaing is propelled at the head of the mighty army. As Aung San Suu Kyi comes to power in 2015, he is keen to show that the army still holds the keys to the country and is increasing the number of trips abroad. No more low profile.