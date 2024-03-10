In a confluence of talents that transcends borders and generations, Mimy Succar, Gloria Estefan and Sheila E revive 'Bemba Colorá', a vibrant tribute to the iconic Celia Cruz. This new single, released within the framework of International Women's Day, symbolizes the strength, empowerment and rich heritage of Latin music. Under production by Tony Succar, this landmark collaboration highlights Cruz's enduring influence while introducing a modern and exciting interpretation of the celebrated song.

The incorporation of Mimy Succar in this project represents a significant milestone in her career, sharing a studio with Gloria Estefan, an undisputed figure in Latin music, and Sheila E, known worldwide as 'The Queen of Percussion'.

Mimy Succar and new single, 'Bemba Colorá'

The reinterpretation of 'Bemba Colorá'in addition to being a tribute to the 'Queen of Salsa, is a demonstration of the dynamism and evolution of Latin music. Mimy Succarby collaborating with icons such as Gloria Estefan and Sheila E, marks a milestone for the Peruvian presence in the international music industry. “It is a blessing from God to live this moment, it is an honor to be with them,” declared Succar and highlighted the relevance of this collaboration in his career.

The launch is part of the celebration of International Women's Day

The choice of International Women's Day for the launch of 'Bemba Colorá' reinforces the message of female empowerment and solidarity that Mimy Succar and her collaborators wish to convey.

This release celebrates the contribution of women to music and highlights the ability to bridge cultures and generations through art. Additionally, it previews Sheila E's upcoming album, 'Bailar', which promises to be an amalgamation of stellar collaborations and new sounds in the salsa genre.

