Peru has talent broadcast its third edition on Saturday, February 12, at this stage of casting. Quite apart from surprising the jury made up of Mimy Succar, Gianella Neyra, Renzo Schuller and Ricardo Morán with their abilities, they move with their stories of overcoming, progress and struggle.

Tony Succar’s mother broke down to tears with the heartbreaking testimony of a young man, who came to the set with his friend to demonstrate his dancing skills and advance to the second selection phase.

While they were talking about the cases of gender violence that are being experienced these days, the young man revealed that his mother was the victim of this aggression.

mimy tayrakoname of the musician’s mother, cried when remembering that people known to her have also experienced it.

“There are people close to one who… it is so difficult that sometimes the person does not want to speak, some say that for the children and for the family, but you have to have courage,” he commented.

Gianella Neyra highlights these testimonies

gianella neyrawho was at the jury table, intervened and specified the importance of telling these testimonies so that people can denounce and not remain silent.

“These lessons allow us to understand that if they can, I can too. We are not alone,” said Cristian Rivero’s wife.

As it is recalled, Peru has talent returned to Peruvian screens on January 29, broadcasting every Saturday on the Latina signal. The competition television space came back recharged with new participants who do everything to surprise the jury and the viewer.

Help channels

If you know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free, which has a team specialized in “providing information, guidance and emotional support ”.

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or to the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).