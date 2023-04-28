Mimun against the tide, sells the villa now that he could enjoy it

Clement Mimun puts an end to the ten-year controversy about his villa in Sabaudiathe one with direct access to the private beachended up at the center of an endless litigation judicial. But the director of Tg5 does it – the Messenger reports – just when he finally could enjoy itsince the tar she had proved him right on exclusive access to the sea. “Not I want conflicts“, the journalist said in recent interviews. The tug of war with the Municipality, which is looking for a solution to ensure accessibility and above all the security ai bathers intending to go to the coast in the area of Paola TowerHe had done discuss.

After years and years of summers pass on Sabaudia dunesin his splendid villa with access to the beach, Mimun – reports Repubblica – he says Goodbye to his retreat and sells the villa by the sea. No way: Mimun but he has decided to sell the villa. The fences of the villas, over time, has created a sort of wallfront. Few accesses to overcome the dune. However, at the end of March, the Administrative Court accepted the appeal of Karen You stealwife of the director, and what has always been referred to as “Mimun villa” and to those of the opposite villas, the so-called frontists. A victory which however did not convince the journalist to stay a Sabaudia. He preferred to sell the villa and avoid it future problems.

Subscribe to the newsletter

