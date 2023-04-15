Magaly Medina He again referred to the case of Richard Acuña and Camila Ganoza in the edition of his program this Friday, April 14. The show host recounted the progress in the complaint of the 29-year-old against the former congresswoman. She explained that the Ministry for Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP) contacted Camila to provide her with psychological and legal help throughout this process.

“She is already with the CEM (Women’s Emergency Center). They have provided her with psychological help, legal help. A doctor is taking charge of her defense from the Ministry of Women’s side and they are going to file three complaints: patrimonial, psychological and physical These are the complaints that the MIMP lawyers have advised him to make. This entity has always behaved at the height of the circumstances, leaving aside all kinds of political color and power. I thank you very much,” said the ATV figure.

#MIMP #provide #psychological #legal #Gamila #Ganoza #public #complaint #Richard #Acuña