The appointment with MIMO, the Milano Monza Motor Show, will also return in 2024. The by now customary event dedicated to engines will once again bring new cars and supercars to the Brianza racetrack, with the organization announcing the dates of what will be the fourth edition. The MIMO will therefore take place from 28 to 30 June 2024 between the paddock and the track which also host the Formula 1 world championship.

The motor festival at the Monza racetrack

The motoring festival with free admission returns with its engaging format and highly dynamic vocation, with the Autodrome showing itself to the public as a real city of motors, crossed by continuous parades and exhibitions between the paddocks, the High Ring speed, the pits and the Formula 1 track.

What MIMO 2024 will be like

The exhibition and test drives of all the engines of the main car manufacturers will return to MIMO 2024, which will help visitors to try and learn about all the new products on the market, and also the exhibitions of dream cars such as hypercars, supercars, prototypes and cars classics that will be the soundtrack of a three-day event totally dedicated to the motoring world.

The success of the third edition

There will also be the 2nd edition of the Indy Autonomous Challenge, the challenge of self-driving single-seaters without a pilot programmed by the students of the most important universities in the world. An event designed and organized also for families, who will be able to participate in entertainment and refreshment activities for all ages. In 2023, over 60,000 visitors took part in MIMO, with over 2,000 test drives of electric and hybrid models made and with the participation of 3,000 collectors and owners who brought their passion to parade among the paddocks, on the Ring High speed and Formula 1 track.