The 2023 edition of the Milano Monza Motor Show ended with extremely positive numbers. The balance drawn up by the organizers of the event speaks of over 60,000 visitors which between Friday 16 June and Sunday 18 June crowded the areas between the paddocks, grandstands and pits of the Brianza circuit to admire the latest innovations brought on display by the car manufacturers present.

Test drives stormed

In particular, the sold-out for test drives organized in collaboration with Plenitude and proposed by various brands present at MiMo 2023, such as BYD, Cirelli, Dodge, Hyundai, Mazda, Nissan, Polestar, Ram, Suzuki (also with the motorcycle division), Volkswagen and Verge Motorcycle. Queues from the early hours of the morning also in front of the pits and paddocks of Apollo, Aston Martin, Bentley, Dallara, De Tomaso, Ferrari, Lotus, Maserati, McLaren, Pambuffetti and 777 hypercars, which with their supercars and hypercars were the absolute protagonists Of performances and hot laps who also crowded the grandstands.

Autonomous driving protagonist

Separate mention for Polimove of the Milan Polytechnic, awarded on the top step of the MiMo podium as the winning team of the Indy Autonomous Challenge having finished ahead of Technische Universität München TUM and the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia: it was the first time that the self-driving single-seater challenge unmanned it was held in Europe on a circuit with corners and braking points.

Levi’s words

“I thank all the exhibitors who believed in this which on paper is the 3rd edition of MIMO, but which on balance is a zero editiontotally set up and organized at the Monza National Autodrome – commented Andrea Levy, MiMo President – We’ve always believed that the racetrack was the perfect location for the motoring festival we had in mind, and the enthusiasm and numbers we’ve seen over the past three days confirm this. Now the head is at 2024, at everything we can further enhance of this format. Together with our partners we are setting dates, which a lot they will probably bring MiMo in late June“.