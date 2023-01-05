“Indy Autonomous Challenge within the MIMO perfectly embodies the soul of an edition that will be totally dynamic, a 3-day calendar dedicated to entertainment, road tests, incredible car parades – commented Andrea Levy, organizer of the Milano Monza Motor Show – MIMO 2023 promotes the knowledge and dissemination of new technologies in all research areas. The formula 1 track and the old banked ones that we will use for test drives will be the stage for a special Formula Indy race, with self-driving single-seaters, engaged for the first time in a technical circuit with curves and chicanes. Monza will be the venue for an incredible challenge between the best universities and research centers from all over the world”. The Dallara AV-21 cars driven by a control software which, thanks to the sensors, supercomputers and other ADAS hardware mounted on board, will therefore allow the car to drive autonomously on the asphalt of Monza.