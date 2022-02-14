Official green light to registrations for the MIMO 1000 Miglia Trophy, initiative resulting from the collaboration between the Milano Monza Motor Show and 1000 Miglia che Saturday 18 June 2022 The owners of modern supercars and hypercars will see as protagonists the opportunity to experience the emotions of the most beautiful race in the world, challenging each other in the same timed test in which the crews of the 1000 Miglia compete in the fourth and last stage, between the hairpin bends of theMonza National Circuit.

“The whole territory is ready to welcome this return of the great automotive events, – he told Andrea Tronzano, Councilor for Budget and Finance of the Piedmont Region –an anticipation of other events that we are studying together with Andrea Levy and for which we confirm the support of the Piedmont Region because we believe that the automotive sector, which represents an important slice of regional GDP and which employs many people in all its sectors, has need for demonstrations that support and support him “.

The participants of the MIMO 1000 Miglia Trophy will also participate in the party Turin is one of the starting cities of the eventwhich will soon be joined by other suggestive locations, with Piazza Vittorio Veneto as the meeting place of the dozens of enthusiasts and collectors of the dream cars participating in the tour that will unite Piedmont and Lombardy in the name of the passion for four wheels. “Turin is ready to look beautiful for a series of events that will bring it back to the center of events of national caliber, and beyond – commented Domenico Carretta, Councilor for Sport, Tourism and Events of the City of Turin – The MIMO 1000 Miglia Trophy is part of a calendar of initiatives that will be an important driving force for the city and for the sectors that have suffered most in the last two years, the cultural and tourist sectors “.