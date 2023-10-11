Trial of Mimmo Lucano, the most serious charges dropped: sentence reduced to a year and a half after 13 years in first instance

Almost all the charges against Mimmo Lucano, the former mayor of Riace who was sentenced in first instance to 13 years and 2 months for aiding illegal immigration and other crimes, are dropped. A sentence that the court of appeal has now overturned, with the former mayor only being sentenced to one year and six months, with a suspended sentence, for abuse of office. The other 16 defendants were acquitted of all charges.

The decision repudiates the accusatory system that had led to the heavy sentences in the first instance and to the end of a reception model that had become known throughout the world.

When the sentence was read, greeted by applause, Mimmo Lucano was not present in the courtroom. In the indictment, the attorney general had asked for a sentence of 10 years and five months in prison for Lucano. “I may have made a mistake, but I acted to help the weakest”, were the words of the former mayor before the sentence. In the end, all the most serious charges were dropped for Lucano, from criminal association aimed at illegal immigration to embezzlement to aggravated fraud against the state, and the conviction for a single administrative crime was confirmed.

His defense lawyers, Giuliano Pisapia and Andrea Dacqua, had contested the first degree sentence, speaking of “therapeutic persistence”. “Falcone, among many things, said to follow the money. Please follow Lucano’s money and you won’t find it,” Pisapia said. “This sentence is important, especially in light of recent events,” commented the former mayor of Milan. “Justice is one thing, politics is another.”