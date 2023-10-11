The charges against Mimmo Lucano are dropped on appeal. The former mayor of Riace who had made the Calabrian village a model of reception for migrants, was acquitted of almost all crimes.

The Court of Appeal of Reggio Calabria, radically changing the precedent issued by the Court of Locri, sentenced Lucano to only one year and six months in prison, with a suspended sentence, for abuse of office.

At first instance the former mayor was sentenced to 13 years and 2 months in prison for criminal association, fraud, embezzlement, forgery and abuse of office.