Judgment Mimmo Lucano, the lawyers are not there

“We will oppose the individual charges and the arguments of the prosecution and the court on the merits, starting with those on the most serious crimes: criminal conspiracy and embezzlement”. Giuliano Pisapia and Andrea Daqua, Mimmo Lucano’s lawyers, affirm this, commenting on the reasons for the conviction of the former mayor of Riace against whom they will present an appeal. “We can agree or not the choices on the reception and integration of migrants but they certainly did not lead to a criminal association which would have acted to help those fleeing war, violence and hunger. The sentence then mistakes it for embezzlement. the activities to enhance the territory operated by Lucano and envisaged by the Spar manual “, the lawyers continue in a note. “There remains therefore a contradictory sentence on the merits as well as disproportionate in the sentence. We will appeal on appeal and in all the appropriate offices because it is clear to us that only a different procedural outcome can restore dignity, solidarity and justice to Riace and Mimmo Lucano”, conclude Pisapia and Daqua.

Mimmo Lucano, the case of money in the Cayman Islands

As reported by the Fatto Quotidiano, in the sentence there are also references to “tax havens”. “In over 900 pages, President Fulvio Accurso mentioned the” Cayman Islands “twice, recalling that it is a” well-known tax haven “and foreshadowing that the” Città Futura “association has mysteriously received money from some company that is on the other side of the world. In the first passage of the sentence, on page 97, the Locri judge accuses Lucano of having “stubbornly kept silent on the reasons for which the Città Futura association, which he had helped to establish and of which he was dominus undisputed, albeit in the shadows, every month received a large bank transfer from the Cayman Islands (a well-known tax haven), which remained without any justification “.

Mimmo Lucano clarifies: “Money from tourists who had lunch in Riace”

Mimmo Lucano explains to il Fatto Quotidiano on the matter: “I don’t even know where the Cayman Islands are. But anyway, there is no mystery behind those payments. If the judges had asked me, I would have told them. In 2017, many tourists from the United States arrived in Riace. There were groups of 40-50 people who for a period, every month, came to Riace and wanted to meet me to be told the story of our model of hospitality. There was a tour operator who organized these visits. American tourists arrived by ship at the port of Roccella and then by bus they reached Riace. As there were no restaurants in the village, they stopped for lunch at the ‘Donna Rosa’ tavern where the Città Futura association gave guests the opportunity to eat something by paying only the expenses for the purchase of food. Before leaving, the organizer paid by bank transfer. Today the court writes about tax havens. They know very well that the sums are all legitimate and they insert them all the same to denigrate me “.