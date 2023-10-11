Mimmo Lucano, almost all charges dropped: sentenced to 1 year and 6 months

Almost all the charges against the former mayor of Riace Mimmo Lucano are dropped on appeal. The judges of the Court of Appeal of Reggio Calabria sentenced him to one year and six months, with a suspended sentence. In the trial following the Xenia investigation in the first instance, Lucano was sentenced to 13 years and 2 months. In September 2021, the former mayor of the Calabrian municipality, who has become a model throughout the world for the reception and integration of migrants, was convicted of criminal association, fraud, embezzlement, forgery and abuse of office. The deputy general prosecutors Adriana Fimiani and Antonio Giuttari had asked for a sentence of 10 years and 5 months, a lesser sentence than that imposed in first instance. The defense, represented by lawyers Andrea Daqua and the former mayor of Milan, Giuliano Pisapia, contested the prosecution’s theory and asked for Lucano’s acquittal.

Furthermore, the lawyers defined the reconstruction as a “non-therapeutic fury”, underlining how there had been “a distortion of the facts” and “a distorted use of wiretaps” to condemn Lucano “at all costs”. The defense’s attention was focused on what was defined by the lawyers as a “key” conversation. According to Daqua and Pisapia, the Locri court used a transcript from the Financial Police where a “non-existent” phrase is attributed to Lucano in the appraisal ordered by the same prosecutor’s office. The the lawyers’ motivations therefore converge on a “forced if not surreal reading of the facts”. Basically, yes they would be polluted the tests to lead to the conviction of Lucano who instead, for the defense, had only one objective: «in line with what is reported in the Sprar manuals: reception and integration. There is not a single emergency hearing (including wiretaps) from which it can be deduced that the purpose that motivated Lucano’s action was different.”

