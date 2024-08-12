The world of Bleach is full of interesting and varied secondary characters and is one of the strengths of the shonen created by Tite Kubo. With the resumption of the anime in recent years, with the last act arriving in the next few months on Disney+, the work is experiencing a sort of second youth. In this regard, we propose the Soifon cosplay made by mimisemaanwhich you can admire below.

Soifon is the leader of the special forces and captain of the Second Division of the Gotei 13, the body formed by the Shinigami of the spirit world who watch over the living and eliminate the Hollows. Initially, she plays the role of antagonist and tries to hinder Ichigo and his companions during the rescue of their friend Rukia, coming to clash with Yourichi, the previous captain of the special forces and an old acquaintance of Soifon. Her fighting style is all about speed and precise strikes, with her Zanpakuto that can transform into a giant stinger that kills instantly if it hits the same spot twice.