J-POP Manga announces the arrival in Italy of Mimi’s Horror Storieswork of the highly acclaimed master Junji Ito. The single volume, which contains within itself nine short stories inspired by disturbing urban legends, will be distributed during the autumnThe work will be released both in Standard Edition that in a Deluxe Edition the contents of which have not yet been revealed.

An unpublished collection of short stories from the master of suspense made in Japan

The master of contemporary J-horror returns to the shelves with a new terrifying work, previously unpublished for the Italian public! J-POP Manga is excited about to announce the exit in autumn of Mimi’s Horror Stories Of Junji Itoa collection of nine short stories inspired by disturbing urban legends. The volume will be available both in regular version that in a special Deluxe Edition!

The collection is themanga adaptation of a selection of stories taken from the book series Shin Mimibukuro by Hirokatsu Kihara and Ichiro Nakayama, very famous in Japan and inspiration for Japanese films and TV series. This famous anthology of urban legends, populated by ghosts and paranormal phenomena, is presented as a collection of terrifying real testimonies. The books were written in the form of the Hyakumonogatari Kaidankaior the traditional Japanese game of a hundred ghost stories, during which the participants take turns telling a horror story and, at the end of each story, they blow out a candle, until they are left in complete darkness, waiting for something scary to appear in the darkness.

Junji Ito rereads the stories of the series Shin Mimibukuro through his unmistakable style and, in his version, the different stories always have the same protagonist, the student Mimi, who comes across visions and phenomena that become, page after page, increasingly strange and disturbing.

College student Mimi and her boyfriend Naoto encounter one chilling mystery after another. Who is the extravagant neighbor dressed in black from head to toe? And what creature owns the mysterious eyes that follow Mimi’s movements from the cemetery to his apartment? Why does the bizarre red circle drawn on the wall of a basement change every day? Episode after episode, horror creeps more and more into the daily life of the young couple…

With this announcement, the Junji Ito Collection Of J-POP Manga is preparing to be enriched with a new unmissable title after the cult work Tommie and recent publications Twisted Visions. The art of Junji Ito And Where horror is bornthe illustrated essay in which the author reveals the secrets for creating a horror story. The series dedicated to the master of J-horror also includes the following collections: Soichi’s Book of Curses, Roar and other stories, Shiver and other stories, Voices and other stories, Labyrinth and other stories, Oblivion and other stories, The Monster – Frankenstein and Other Stories, In the soil and other stories, Circus other stories And Lovesick and other stories (winning work of the Eisner Award 2022).