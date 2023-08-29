Mimimi Games announced that Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will be the last game of the study, which in the future he will not try his hand at new projects and will reduce its staff.

The decision was made due to the great effort and stress that the creation of new ei securities requires today production costs that are growing faster than the revenue potential of strategic stocks, the genre in which the team specializes.

“Reluctantly today we have to share the news that Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will be Mimimi’s last game,” reads the studio’s release.

“When we look back on our 15 years of making games (and our tears), we feel grateful for the incredible love and support we have received from all of you. We have loved every game we have made and we feel proud to what we were able to accomplish as a studio.”

“Making these games was fantastic and at the same time extremely tiring. Achieving the level of quality that Mimimi aims for is difficult and requires focus and dedication. We must also recognize that our future production costs are growing faster than the potential revenues in our genre. The increase in financial pressure and the level of risk has become unsustainable. Also, every time our games got close to release and were finally fun to play, a new battle began to get funding for the next projects, making this cycle continuous.”