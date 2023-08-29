Mimimi Games announced that Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will be the last game of the study, which in the future he will not try his hand at new projects and will reduce its staff.
The decision was made due to the great effort and stress that the creation of new ei securities requires today production costs that are growing faster than the revenue potential of strategic stocks, the genre in which the team specializes.
“Reluctantly today we have to share the news that Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew will be Mimimi’s last game,” reads the studio’s release.
“When we look back on our 15 years of making games (and our tears), we feel grateful for the incredible love and support we have received from all of you. We have loved every game we have made and we feel proud to what we were able to accomplish as a studio.”
“Making these games was fantastic and at the same time extremely tiring. Achieving the level of quality that Mimimi aims for is difficult and requires focus and dedication. We must also recognize that our future production costs are growing faster than the potential revenues in our genre. The increase in financial pressure and the level of risk has become unsustainable. Also, every time our games got close to release and were finally fun to play, a new battle began to get funding for the next projects, making this cycle continuous.”
The future of Mimimi Games
Mimimi Games has ensured that however will continue to fully support Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew also in the future. The team is already working on a patch coming to all platforms and has plans to release great content by the end of 2023.
At the same time, however, the study in the coming months it will slowly reduce its headcount and is already in contact with other companies in the industry to find new jobs for departing employees.
We specify that in the press release Mimimi Games does not explicitly state that it will close its doors and therefore could remain active on the market with different purposes and ambitions, perhaps attempting the publishing route. In any case, we wish all the staff good luck.
For the uninitiated, in addition to the excellent Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew (here is our review), Mimimi Games is also the author of titles of the caliber of Desperados 3 and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun.
#Mimimi #Games #games #Shadow #Gambit #Cursed #Crew #latest
Leave a Reply