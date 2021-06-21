BAO Publishing announces the arrival in Italy of MIMIKAKI – A pleasure for the ears, the work of Yaro Abe which will be part of the Aiken line. The manga will be available for purchase in the comic store, in the bookstore and in the online stores starting from next 8 July at the launch price of € 10.90. Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release issued by the publishing house.

MIMIKAKI A pleasure for the ears

Mimikaki is a wooden brush worked to help clean the ears: there are places where this ritual is practiced with devotion, becoming a spiritual experience that unites body and soul. Mangaka Yaro Abe, acclaimed author of The Midnight Tavern, made his debut in Japan with these intimate and surprising stories that tell the authentic and hidden life of Tokyo’s inhabitants, starting from an ancient Japanese tradition.

Have you ever had your ears cleaned by a complete stranger? You don’t know what you’re missing.

BAO Publishing is pleased to announce a new title of the Aiken line, the manga of BAO: the one-shot volume Mimikaki – A treat for the ears of Yaro Abe.

In a Tokyo local, a woman receives people for a pleasant ear cleaning. This ceremony, that in Japan it takes on a unique sacredness, it is not a simple physical act: it almost seems to want to restore hearing to customers, to allow them to fully enjoy the world reconnecting with your spirit and your senses. A curious premise that brings buried memories back to the surface, while points of view change and life appears from a new perspective.

Yaro Abe made his debut in Japan with these stories, which earned him the Grand Prix of the publisher Shōgakukan for novice cartoonists. The afterword of the volume, signed by the author himself, tells how this manga led to the fortuitous intuition of his acclaimed subsequent work The Midnight Tavern and how its success would never have been possible without Mimikaki.

Mimikaki – A Pleasure for the Ears is available in bookstores and comics from July 8, 2021

Yaro Abe, born in 1963, he discovered his passion for comics during his university years in Waseda. He worked for over twenty years as the director of an advertising agency, until his debut in the world of manga in 2003, when his talent exploded thanks to the victory of the “New Talents” competition of the Shogakukan Publishing House. In 2006 he published La Taverna di Mezzanotte, which has won numerous awards and which has definitively consecrated Yaro Abe as one of the most interesting mangaka of recent years. The work has been transposed into a successful Netflix TV series.