The source explained that the Israeli army will conduct the largest military maneuver in the country’s history, describing it as “unique and unprecedented”, with the aim of maintaining a high level of readiness in an “always-on” region.

She added that the maneuvers, which were called “chariots of fire”, are aimed at improving the capabilities of the army in “a massive, multi-front and long-term war on all its borders.”

During the maneuvers, the Air Force will conduct exercises to strike targets far from the borders of Israel, in reference to Iran. Meanwhile, field forces will be trained to fight a multi-front war.

As part of the training, which will last 3 weeks, the IDF will also simulate scenarios of violent riots.

All commands will participate in the exercises, along with thousands of soldiers, including the air force, navy, regular and reserve forces.

The Israeli newspaper reported that the army is “seriously planning several military options against Iran, in case the nuclear talks fail.”

During a military parade last April, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the Iranian armed forces would target the heart of Israel if it took “any move” against Tehran.

Raisi added: “Israel should know, in the event of any action taken against our people, that our armed forces will target the heart of the Zionist entity.”