Essam Al-Sayed (Dubai)

The emerging filly “Mimi Kakushi” was crowned by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, under the supervision of Salem bin Ghadir, and led by Michael Bazlona, ​​as the champion of the preparatory race for the 1000 Guineas UAE Championship, which was held yesterday in the sixth race of the Dubai Racing Club track in Meydan. The evening, whose prize money amounted to 775,650 dirhams.

The victory of “Mimi Kakoshi” came in the third round, which extends for a distance of 1400 meters – sandy, with the participation of 11 fillies at the age of two years, and the daughter of “City of Light” recorded a time of 1:25:41 minutes.

He awarded the double “Untold Secret” to the horses of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, under the supervision of Salem bin Ghadir, continuing his good performances when he scored a brilliant victory led by Michael Barzalona in the second half for a distance of 1800 meters, “grass”, recording 1:50:87 minutes.

Godolphin’s “Electric Storm”, supervised by Saeed bin Suroor and led by Patrick Cosgrave, captured the eyes with a successful victory in the Nad Al Sheba Classic (conditions) in the sixth round for a distance of 2000 meters – grass, and the champion recorded a time of 2:01:49 minutes.

“Absharak” by Pursley Racing, under the supervision of Rashid Bouresli, and led by Adri de Friso, won the opening run for a distance of (1200 meters) for beginner horses on the grass, in an unexpected surprise, recording 1:09:26 minutes.

The “fire” of Al-Bashir Salem Al-Harari, supervised by Doug Watson and led by Sam Hitchcott, shone remarkably when he won the endurance race in the fourth round for a distance of 2410 meters – grass (parity) after an exceptional performance, recording a time of 2:32:51 minutes.

And “Remus” for Al-Rashed Stables, under the supervision of Bobat Semar, and the leadership of Taj Oshi, proved his good candidacy with a strong victory in the Intisar race (lists), which was held in the fifth round for a distance of 2000 meters – sandy, and the champion scored 2:05:12 minutes.

And he won the double “Sherless B” by Charles Fibke, supervised by Doug Watson and led by Patrick Dobbs, and won the title of the seventh and final round for a distance of 1600 meters, recording a time of 1:38:92 minutes.