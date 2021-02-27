Club Libertad de Sunchales, Santa Fe, 1960s. In the pool there is a little mermaid who is an ode to movement. They call her Mimi, nothing in all styles and depths and with each repetition she heals her scales. An arm stroke, the magic of breaking water and the limits that vanish. Inside she is safe, outside a violent home awaits her.

The chlorine impregnated on the skin, the play of the lungs being emptied and refilled, the medals and trophies accumulated on the shelves. Mimí Ardú remembers all that today, who is about to shoot the movie Smoke under the water. Swimming was, perhaps, his first drama class, the swimming pool as a stage where he could gain confidence, float, break the chains of the body and thought.

“I learned to swim at five, at eight I received the first prize. Everything is documented today in the club’s museum. I was a charcoal-colored baby from so much sun. Life outside my house was wonderful “, he says at 65. “I was scoring everything I could. At 15 I became a piano teacher. I also played soccer, I was part of the first women’s team in Santa Fe. It all had to do with my self-preservation instinct. I have a terrifying sensitivity and I fight with that: with my story and with everything I have inside ”.

Return to the cinema and new life. Mimí Ardú, after the storm. (Photo: Emmanuel Fernández).

Two years of psychology, a job at Banco Nación, another as a radiologist, Mimí’s biography is riddled with mutations. She was born in Río Cuarto, was baptized in Catamarca, grew up in Sunchales, raised by a violent father and a depressed mother. Teacher Hilda pulled up another lifeline when she pushed her to her acting debut. For an end-of-term party, the girl who watched the show The nut On his bulky black and white television he prepared a sketch and the courtyard of the nuns’ school became a place almost as pleasant as a swimming pool.

During Mimí’s adolescence, the family decided to move to Buenos Aires. The girl attended her last years of high school at the Liceo 12 de Caballito, headed towards psychology, but the teacher Carlos Gandolfo marked another possible path for her. First it was his directed, then his student. In 1981 he chose her for the play What kills is the humidity and the university was replaced by the tables.

His great film role came when he was planning a life in Costa Rica. It was January 2002, he was packing his junk for the move, when the landline rang. A journalist friend warned him about a casting for a Pablo Trapero movie. He introduced himself and knew that the dream of Central America would be buried: “Welcome to Buenos Aires,” the director told him about to film. The Bonaerense.

For that character of a police instructor who changed the gaze of several critics, spectators and producers, Héctor Babenco summoned her to film with Gael García Bernal (Last). Gone was the sexy profile of a Gerardo Sofovich movie (The dolls that go boom!) or the magazine theater. Today has a single Martín Fierro as best supporting actress for the miniseries Public hospital (2003) and is proud of that call by José María Muscari to show himself raw with Bernarda Alba’s houseby Federico García Lorca.

Mimí Ardú in “El bonaerense”

The enigmatic woman – who refuses to “viralize” her real name – lives alone. “I lived with a couple for only two and a half years,” he confesses. “I think I’m phobic, but I don’t say it out loud,” she laughs. His great love was Miguel Marín, the former Vélez Sarsfield goalkeeper, whom he met in Mexico. “I was in a relationship with a Mexican and one day, after four years, we finished dinner and I told him: ‘I love you, but I don’t love you.’ It was similar to him, we left there and went to a local Tango looking for a friend. Then I saw Miguel and I felt tachycardia “.

After the crush, the consolidation of the bond and the plans to enlarge the family, they moved from Toluca to Querétaro. There Marín suffered a sudden heart attack and Mimí’s soul was “dynamited.” Upon his return to Argentina, weeks later in 1992, he already had a job. The soap opera was waiting for her Antonella, starring Andrea del Boca and Gustavo Bermúdez and directed by Nicolás Del Boca. As the rating needle rose, Ardu’s sadness climbed higher.

-What was it like to live one of your best television moments in the midst of pain, how did you manage to disguise it?

– Waking up was an ordeal. They gave me antidepressants and sleeping pills. I wanted to erase myself. The Del Boca, the other co-workers helped me. I would get into a taxi and the tachero would say to me: ‘How is the character of Raquel doing?’ I was crying, just now I can have photos of Miguel on my cell phone. I feel like I put all the pain I was feeling at the service of the character. He fought an internal battle every day and the public didn’t know it.

Mimí Ardú when she won the Martín Fierro in 2003. (Clarín Archive).

-You chose the low profile path …

-Yes, I do not lend myself to television programs that could make of what I lived blood. Everything is part of my capital and I use it when acting. I’m not dying to be in the middle. If they put my thumb down tomorrow, I’m happy. I have a hyper-austere life. The only 4×4 I know is my house, the measurements of my apartment in Balvanera (laughs). I believe in myself, I have no charms. I see myself alone and say “what strength you had”.

-And where do you think that strength comes from?

-I was able to get people out of the way that I believed connected from love. As I had a sick home, I have a violent one on the warpath, with which I have to face all the time. I connect with life from acting. Life finds me with a beautiful illusion now, working with Mariano Martínez in the film Smoke under waterby Fabio Junco and Julio Midú. Just thinking that I’m going to hear the magic words “light, camera, action” again, I rise to another world. I have no partners, no pet, no children. The characters are my children.

Look also

