Cities can come to a standstill, we know that after the umpteenth lockdown, but so do people. In the very short film (zkf) To reach a man (Paul van der Laan), apathetic, is sitting on a chair, in the middle of Dam Square in Amsterdam. Around him the usual tourists, passing trams and hot dog stands.

Then a second man (Jochem Stavenuiter) reaches out to him. As if there is an irresistible power of seduction emanating from this small gesture of humanity, the man in the chair also extends his hand. But just before the hands touch, Stavenuiter takes a step back. In this way he sets the other person in motion: groping for each other, but blind to the metropolitan hectic around them, they move straight through the city, out of the hustle and bustle, into nature.

Vintage Bambie is crazier on the surface, but on essential themes

Mime theater group Bambie already made this scene in 2001, as part of the performance baby 7. Yet this movement sequence fits seamlessly into this corona time, in which lives partly come to a standstill, apathy eagerly grabs and contact has lost its obviousness for many.

In the seven part series Bambi is playing outside the company filmed scenes from previous Bambie performances, but exchanged the theater for the public space. The short films, which were made with filmmaker Patrick Minks, have been put online on an irregular basis since the end of December. To reach appeared just before Christmas, the second episode Portrait will appear next Thursday.

It focuses on a scene from the more recent performance Bambi Zero (2019), in which one tries to capture the other with paint on a canvas. This time it takes place on Rembrandtplein, where the large statue of the Dutch master looks down on the two with dignity. It’s a vintage Bambie scene: on the surface cool, almost bland, but in the meantime it deals with essential themes: how do you see the other, how does the other see you? What is reality more than a mutual, comfortable agreement not to question what we see?

Scene off To reach van Bambie with Paul van der Laan (left) and Jochem Stavenuiter. Photo Patrick Minks

Murder scenes, which will come online later in January, centers on two men who leave a building, but constantly mimic assassination attempts. It is a playful, physical thread of violent crime, which is promptly interrupted when they have left the building and they wish each other a low-key colleague ‘see you tomorrow’. It’s a shame that the outside world in this scene infringes on the scene to a lesser extent. Bambi is playing outside is at its strongest when you wonder whether it is the theater makers who disrupt the outside world, or whether it is the outside world that disrupts the carefully constructed reality of the characters.

This is strongly reflected in pilgrims (to be published early February), in which the characters overcome a voluntary physical limitation: they move only on their knees. The scene is from the festival performance Oleg! Oleg! Oleg! (2001) and produces a pleasant alienation in public space. The subtle shot in the background is beautiful, in which a boy routinely puts on his mouth cap and continues on his way. Limited but unhindered everyone goes his way. Then Bambie and the world merge just as seamlessly.

Theatre/Movie Bambi is playing outside by Mimetheatergroep Bambie and Patrick Minks. Appears irregularly from 23/12. Episode 2 appears 6/1. Can be seen on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo, among others. Inl: bambie.nu ●●●●●