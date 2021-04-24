Milva, during a concert in Austria in March 2012. DPA via Europa Press / Europa Press

The singer Milva, one of the great interpreters of Italian song, has died at 81 years of age in Milan after a long illness and after more than 50 years of an enormously versatile career that made her a recognized artist throughout the world. world. “His voice has stirred deep emotion for generations. A great Italian, an artist who, starting from her beloved land, has risen to the international stages, globalizing her success and taking the name of her country to the top. Goodbye to Goro panther ”, the Minister of Culture of Italy, Dario Franceschini, paid tribute to her, as soon as her death was known this Saturday.

Nicknamed for her hometown in the northeast of the country – but also as Milva, the rossa by the reddish color of her long hair and the title of one of her most famous songs, written by Enzo Jannacci – the artist died in Milan, where she lived with her secretary and her daughter, according to the country’s media, shocked by the loss of one of the members of the golden quartet of Italian female voices of the sixties and seventies, along with the mythical Mina, Iva Zanicchi and Orietta Berti. Milva had retired from the stage and public life since 2010, when she published a message on Facebook that she remembers today La Repubblica: “After 52 uninterrupted activity, thousands of concerts and theatrical shows on stages around the world, after a hundred records recorded in at least seven different languages [incluido el castellano], I have decided to put an end to my career […] I consider great and unique, not only as a singer but also as an actress and musical and theatrical performer. […] I have decided to definitively abandon the stage and take a step back.

Born in Goro, a small town of 3,000 inhabitants of Emilia Romagna, Maria Ilva Biolcati was decorated by the governments of Italy, France and Germany and became a very popular singer internationally: she sold more than 80 million records and is the Italian artist with the highest number of albums recorded, 173 among studio albums, live albums and collections. With an enormously versatile style, Milva traveled through very different musical genres thanks to her ability and unique acting talent, from popular songs to the most intense, and obtained one of her greatest successes with Giorgio Strehler and her musical interpretations of the works of Bertolt Brecht . At the same time he recorded unforgettable collaborations with artists such as Astor Piazzolla, Ennio Morricone, Mikis Theodraks, Vangelis, Enzo Jannacci and Franco Battiato. La Repubblica highlights his “voice, ability to adapt to any musical genre, curiosity, talent, versatility and ability to speak foreign languages.” The same newspaper emphasizes that Milva was a pioneer in denouncing gender violence with songs like Uomini addosso.

He participated 15 times in the San Remo Festival, which he never won, but which in 2018 gave him the prize for the career that was collected by his daughter. In that same contest she had made her debut in 1961, at just 22 years old: she finished third.

On March 26, he received the coronavirus vaccine. “I am getting vaccinated because I care about my life and that of others. Do the same. We need to go back to life before and embrace our loved ones. Together we can defeat this virus, “he wrote then on Facebook, according to Italian media.