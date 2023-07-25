Delayed, but ratified. The Colombian Foreign Ministry, according to the decree dated July 24, ratified the appointment of Milton Rengifo as ambassador of Colombia in Venezuelaa designation that had already been accepted in June by Caracas.



(Read also: Colombians in Venezuela celebrate July 20 while waiting for consular attention)

Rengifo has not yet arrived in the Venezuelan capital, but he has participated in some forums on the border, together with the governor of Táchira, Freddy Bernal.

Sources told EL TIEMPO that after the scandal involving Armando Benedetti, Caracas was not very happy, so it has kept a low profile in the situation, taking into account that the process of restoring relations has been progressive.

Benedetti had also requested an extension to extend his position, which was fulfilled on July 23.

(You may be interested: Why do they say that Venezuelan carriers are not allowed to enter Colombia?

Ratification of Milton Rengifo See also The US Treasury warns of a comprehensive ban on energy imports from Russia: more harm than good

At this time, the diplomatic representation of Colombia in Caracas is headed by the business manager, Germán Castañeda, together with other officials who accompany the work at the Embassy.

The consulate in the Venezuelan capital is still closed and the consul would be returning on vacation. When asked about how she would take days off without opening the headquarters, she did not give answers to this newspaper.

For its part, the San Antonio consulate opened its doors and has been operating since July 3, to gradually expand the capacity of attention.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS