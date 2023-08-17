As of this Wednesday, Milton Rengifo formally assumes his position as Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, after presenting his credentials to the president of that country, Nicolás Maduro.

Rengifo, who replaced Armando Benedetti, was received at the Miraflores Palace and was accompanied by his wife and daughter, who were present in the conversation with Maduro.

Before the cameras, it was a quieter scene compared to that of a year ago when Benedetti was received, who even gave the Venezuelan president an ‘upturned hat’.

Since his arrival in Caracas a week ago, Rengifo has not offered statements to the media, this because he had not yet submitted his credentials to Miraflores.

The Ambassador of Colombia Milton Rengifo Hernández today presented Letters of Credence before the President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, in a ceremony held at the Miraflores Palace @CancilleriaCol pic.twitter.com/fKXOXhKO8A — Embassy of Colombia in Venezuela (@ColombiaEmbVzla) August 16, 2023

At the beginning of the talks with the ELN, Rengifo was present and explained to the journalists that he could not yet make any pronouncements, although in his various visits to the border he did provide statements.

With this new designation, it is expected that the diplomatic work in Caracas will finally finish adjusting, in addition, the pending task of opening the consulates remains, including the one in Caracas, which continues with its doors closed.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS