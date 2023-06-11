Journalist had said he would leave TV this Saturday morning; stays on the station until December 31, 2023

The host Milton Nevesaged 71, will remain in tv band in the program general whistlewhich will replace the Third time –attraction he has run since 2008. The new program will be launched in July and will be led by former player José Ferreira Neto, known as Neto or Craque Neto, 65 years old.

Milton retreated after announcing this Saturday morning (10.jun.2023) that he would leave television after a 25-year career.

A Band closed the Third time after 15 years on the air. In an interview with the newspaper Folha de S.Paulopublished this Saturday, Milton Neves said he will stay at the station until at least December 31, 2023 – the date on which his contract with the communication vehicle ends.

“Exit or not, it’s part of the game, TV has a nervous grid, revenues dropped a lot due to the program’s schedule”said the journalist to Sheet.

The program Third time will continue until the end of June. Starting in July, the AGeneralwith a presentation by Neto, which will air on Sundays, from 6 pm to 8 pm, replacing Third time. Milton will present the painting “Goal: The Great Moment of Football”.

WHO IS THE CRACK NETO

Former player José Ferreira Neto – Craque Neto– joined the station in 1999. tv band in 2001. He returned in 2004, left in 2005 and returned again in 2007. Since his return, the presenter has 16 consecutive years with the company.

Main figure of the program The Ball Ownerswhich airs from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm from Monday to Friday on Bandthe new project by the Corinthians idol will have the regular participation of journalists and some former players.

FAUSTION IN THE BAND: MILLIONAIRE LOSS

The station’s biggest problem over the last 2 years was the decision to make an entertainment night program every day, from Monday to Friday, led by Fausto Silva. The attraction never took off in audience, it was very expensive and it made a loss. It is estimated at tens of millions of reais the loss of Band with the Faustão program, which will no longer do the attraction on the station. He announced his departure on May 18, 2023.

O Faustão in the Band aired for the 1st time on January 17, 2022, had over 700 hours of programming and 350 edits. In addition to the millionaire loss, the Power360 found that there are internal complaints in the Band of delays in the payment of wages.