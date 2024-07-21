Mexico City police intelligence chief, Commissioner Milton Morales Figueroa, was shot dead early Sunday morning in Coacalco, a municipality in the north of the State of Mexico. Morales was off duty, spending the day with his family. As he left a store on his way to his personal car, two vehicles blocked his way and several armed men opened fire. Another officer who was accompanying him and his brother-in-law were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The commissioner died almost instantly from several gunshot wounds to the head.

Morales had led operations against organized crime, such as the attack four years ago against the then head of the capital’s police, Omar García Harfuch, of whom Morales was one of his most trusted men. The commissioner was even in the running to accompany his former boss at the head of the federal security policy of President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum.

During the tenure of Harfuch’s team, recently appointed Secretary of Security at the federal level, the figures for high-impact crimes – murders, kidnappings, extortions, violent robberies, etc. – have been reduced to historic lows. Close collaboration between the police and the prosecutor’s office, with special emphasis on investigative and police intelligence capabilities, has made it possible to contain one of the major problems that existed in the capital six years ago: organized crime.

Following Harfuch’s departure last year, the current Secretary of Security of the capital, Pablo Vázquez, has maintained the same line of good results and efficiency in the management of the different actors of the capital’s security policy. Vázquez, who has every chance of remaining in office for the next Administration, condemned on his social networks the murder of his intelligence chief, whom he called “my friend and chief commissioner.”

The partnership between the police and the prosecutor’s office in Mexico City was not always well-oiled. When García Harfuch arrived at the secretariat in the first months of Claudia Sheinbaum’s government in the capital, one of his objectives was to improve the investigative and intelligence capabilities of the Secretary of Security. Morales played an important role in this plan as coordinator of the Tactical Strategy and Special Operations Unit, leading both criminal investigation functions and coordination with the Prosecutor’s Office.

These were not easy years. In 2017, for example, the police and the Navy had dismantled a criminal group that had become strong in the southeast, the Tláhuac cartel, with significant firepower. The city was dealing with organized and violent criminal groups, capable even of attacking García Harfuch, who survived an ambush and several gunshots.

At 6:30 a.m. on June 26, 2020, as the secretary was heading to his office in downtown Mexico City, the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel tried to kill him by shooting him more than 400 times. For three minutes, 20 hitmen emptied assault rifles, grenade launchers and fragmentation bombs on his car in one of the most elegant areas of the city. They were unsuccessful, although they did kill two of his men, Edgar and Rafael, and he was hit by three bullets.

Of the command of more than 50 people who participated in the attack that day, only half were captured. Last year, a court sentenced a dozen of them to long prison terms for the death of three people and for attempted murder against the other five companions of the former head of the capital’s police. Among them is El Vaca, the mastermind behind the attack and who at that time was the head of hitmen for the criminal organization led by El Mencho.

The investigation into Morales’ murder is currently moving forward with a massive deployment in the area of ​​the incident, including three helicopters from the capital’s police department. Authorities announced the launch of an operation to track down the two vehicles with the armed men who carried out the attack and fled.

