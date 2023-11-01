Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/31/2023 – 22:00

The president of the Chamber of São Paulo, Milton Leite (União Brasil), already has a replacement text ready for a Project of Amendment to the Organic Law (PLO) that allows unlimited re-election as president of the House, which benefits him to obtain a fourth term followed. The proposal has already been distributed to colleagues in the Legislative Branch of the capital of São Paulo. The majority of parliamentarians, however, take the project’s approval for granted.

The current proposal will be a replacement for a 1992 project, which also talks about mandates for the Presidency of the House. “Placing replacement texts in old projects is a measure to keep the issue out of the spotlight and, when it appears, it is processed quickly,” said a councilor to the Estadão.

Last year, Milton Leite managed to extend his term at the head of the Chamber for another year in the same way. The project was presented as a substitute for a 2003 PLO. With the change, article 26 of the Municipality’s Organic Law now allows three consecutive mandates. “The Board’s term of office will be one year, with two re-elections permitted for the same position”, says the excerpt added from amendment 42.

With the change proposed now, a councilor can be president of the House unlimitedly until another amendment stipulates a deadline.

Councilors heard by Estadão They say they believe that Leite’s proposal will prosper. The deadline to present a project of this type is December 15th. With viable time, the change to the Organic Law should occur in the coming weeks.

The only obstacle that Leite could face is the PSDB bench, which hoped to nominate the next president of the Legislature. However, internally, the toucans will not pose obstacles to Leite’s project.

Tucana’s intention was to gain political space in the election year. The party is even trying to repatriate Andrea Matarazzo, who left the party in 2016, to launch him as a candidate. The other Tucan option is to nominate the vice of current mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who will seek re-election.

When contacted, Milton Leite did not return contact until the publication of this text. His advisor, however, stated that there is nothing filed on the matter in the House for now.