07/19/2024 – 21:58

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), and the president of the City Council, Milton Leite (União Brasil), have made progress in negotiations so that União Brasil will support the mayor’s reelection. After a meeting with the MDB member on the morning of Friday, the 19th, Leite stated that the atmosphere has improved by “90%”. He avoided, however, confirming that the alliance will continue in this year’s election, saying that it is still necessary to “wait and see how things go”.

Milk said to State that the meeting served to clarify doubts and discuss episodes that occurred throughout the government.”[Tivemos] a lot of intrigue, a lot of confusion. [Agora] is resolved,” declared the Speaker of the House, without specifying the matters discussed. “He [Nunes] clarified a lot, took new positions and the environment improved a lot.”

The Speaker of the House explained that the party will not declare support for the mayor’s reelection at this Saturday’s convention because Nunes’ candidacy has not yet been made official. The MDB will only confirm the candidacy at an event on August 3. According to Leite, the tendency is for the decision to be delegated to the party’s municipal Executive.

According to the Statethe national leadership of União Brasil told Nunes’ campaign coordinator, federal deputy Baleia Rossi, that the party should support the MDB in São Paulo. However, this support depends on a direct agreement between the mayor and Milton Leite.

Nunes and Leite met alone, without the presence of allies, at the home of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies in São Paulo, seeking an agreement to keep União Brasil in the mayor’s coalition. The meeting was brokered by Baleia Rossi, who is also the national president of the MDB.

The alliance between Leite and Nunes was shaken after the Speaker of the House criticized, in an interview with Column of the Statethe lack of dialogue with the mayor and threatened to withdraw his support for the MDB member’s reelection project.

In an attempt to pressure the head of the São Paulo Executive, a wing of União Brasil threatened on Thursday to launch the president of the municipal Legislature as a candidate for mayor at the party convention to be held this Saturday, the 20th.

On another front of pressure, União began negotiations to embark on the project of former coach Pablo Marçal (PRTB), also a pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo. The movement cooled and PRTB is now considering launching the municipal president, Levy Fidelix Filho, as the influencer’s running mate.

In a debate promoted by the UOL website and the newspaper S.Paulo NewspaperMarçal stated that the party of the president of the Chamber, which owns the third largest share of the electoral fund, is “charging dearly” for support and demanding its “soul”.

Part of Leite’s dissatisfaction with Nunes is related to the nomination of former Rota commander Ricardo de Mello Araújo as a pre-candidate for vice-mayor on the mayor’s ticket, a position that Leite also wanted. Although Mello Araújo was not Nunes’ preferred candidate, he ended up being chosen to guarantee the support of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for the mayor.

Nunes’ allies say that Leite has a long list of requests from the mayor, which includes more space in the municipal administration. The Speaker of the Chamber is also said to be bothered by the mayor’s vetoes of the Zoning Law.