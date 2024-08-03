Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/08/2024 – 16:31

The president of the City Council, Milton Leite (União), officially announced this Saturday, the 3rd, União Brasil’s support for the reelection of Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB). In a sign of the councilman’s political strength, the mayor had to go to Leite’s electoral stronghold at the Eletropaulo Club, in Jardim Ipanema, in the south zone, to receive the support. “With 100% of the municipal executive, we declare our support for your candidacy, mayor”, said the councilman.

Leite was the main absence at the MDB convention that confirmed Nunes’ candidacy in the morning. The event was attended by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicanos) and presidents of parties that support the MDB member, such as Valdemar Costa Neto (PL), Gilberto Kassab (PSD) and Paulinho da Força (Solidariedade).

The president of the City Council tried to be Nunes’ deputy, but ended up being overlooked by reserve colonel Ricardo de Mello Araújo (PL), Bolsonaro’s nominee.

At the beginning of July, Milton Leite even stated that the relationship with the mayor was “shitty”, but after a meeting with Nunes on the 19th of last month he said that the relationship “improved 90%”.

At the event this Saturday, the councilor denied that he has disagreements with the mayor and stated that he has breakfast at least once a week with Nunes to discuss the city’s problems.

“Contrary to what the tabloid press says, we will not fight (if we face off). If one day you want to choose a technical team for União Brasil, it will be at your discretion. We will never ask for anything,” he said. “We will help you in any way you need,” he added. Federal deputy Alexandre Leite (União) acknowledged that there were frictions with Nunes. “Differences in democracy are healthy. Unanimity is sometimes stupid,” he declared.

Milton Leite also came out in defense of Nunes and said that the head of the Executive Branch has a “dignified and upright” life. The Federal Police asked the Court this week to open a specific investigation to investigate the mayor’s relationship with the alleged scheme to divert City Hall funds, known as the Daycare Mafia. Ricardo Nunes denies having any connection with the case.

União Brasil wants Nunes to create the secretariats for Animal Defense and Water Source Protection. According to Leite, the party is not seeking to command the departments, only their creation. Both issues are important to the party, which seeks to increasingly adopt the animal cause as its banner, and to Milton Leite, whose electoral base is the region of the Billings and Guarapiranga dams, on the banks of where Saturday’s event was held.

The mayor, however, only responded that the suggestions will be taken to the team that prepares the government plan.

Leite’s political group even flirted with the idea of ​​launching him as a candidate, in a move designed to pressure Nunes. Federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (União) also tried to make his candidacy viable, but withdrew last Thursday. He said he was “given up” and “sabotaged” by the party and declared his support for Nunes.

The União Brasil event was attended by deputies and candidates for city councilor for the party. After almost three decades, Milton Leite will not run for re-election to the City Council.

He put forward two candidates: Silvão Leite, his chief of staff who borrowed his surname, and Silvinho Ricardo, chief of staff at the M’Boi Mirim Subprefecture, the electoral stronghold of the Speaker of the Chamber. On the way to the event, there were banners promoting Silvinho’s candidacy.

Also candidates for União Brasil are doctor Nise Yamaguchi, activist Luisa Mell, businesswoman Zilu Camargo, mother of singer Wanessa Camargo, and influencer Paulo Kogos.

