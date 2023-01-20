PSB Deputy will assume function in the Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services commanded by Geraldo Alckmin

The Vice President of the Republic and Minister of the MDIC (Ministry of Industry, Foreign Trade and Services), Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), announced this Friday (20.jan.2023) that federal deputy Milton Coelho (PSB) will be the new secretary of Micro and Small Companies and Entrepreneurship of the folder.

In your twitter, Alckmin gave a brief summary of Coelho’s background and skills, in addition to welcoming him to the ministry. According to him, Milton has “extensive experience in public management”.

“Welcome to the team”wrote Alckmin.

In your profile Instagramthe new secretary of Micro and Small Businesses and Entrepreneurship thanked Alckmin for his trust and said he was “very proud and honored” for assuming the role. “It is a very important mission and one that I will give my all”he wrote.

Milton Coelho was born in Codó, in the municipality of Maranhão, and is 58 years old. He holds a law degree from UFP (Federal University of Pernambuco).

In his political career, he was vice-mayor of Recife (2009-2012), secretary of government of Pernambuco during the administration of Eduardo Campos (PSB) and Secretary of State Administration in the government Paulo Câmara (PSB). He took over the vacancy of federal deputy on January 1, 2021 as an alternate for the mayor of Recife, João Campos (PSB).