Almere, 1987. Milouska Meulens lives with her two brothers and sister in a shelter in Almere. Her father has just returned to Curaçao, her mother is not always able to take care of her children. ‘It was a kind of sheltered home. A woman lived in the main house with her own family, we called her Aunt Muriel. She looked after us, came by every morning and evening. But that morning she was late. It was already past eleven and we were hungry. As the oldest I went into the kitchen. Aunt Muriel knew I was on my period and the kitchen was off limits to menstruating girls. I was just walking to the counter when she burst in and yelled, “Out of my kitchen with your stinking cunt!”