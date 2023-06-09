Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The Serbian Milos Milosevic, the new coach of Al Wasl Club, chose the duo who will assist him in the team’s training staff during the next season, namely the Swedish Masoud Meral and the Serbian Nenad Dodrivic.

The duo will attend with the coach when he begins the task of training the team this summer, and they have a variety of experience, but their most prominent stations came in Swedish football, specifically at the training level.

Masoud Uriel was working as an assistant coach with the Swedish team AIK during the last season, and he was the coach of other clubs there, while Nenad Dodrivic is considered relatively more famous, as he had been working as an assistant coach with the Swedish team Hammarby since 2021, but before that he was a player in the ranks His country’s national team, where he was in the World Cup list in 2006, in addition to playing with European clubs in the center of defense.

Milosevic has a previous relationship with Dodrivic when they worked together in the ranks of the Hammarby team in 2021, which makes him trust him to be with Al Wasl during the next season.

On the other hand, Colombian defender Daniel Pedrozo is close to strengthening the “emperor” line of defense in the new season, and he is the emerging player in his country, who was present at the World Youth Cup in Argentina, and played a match during the tournament.

The defender was close to joining Al Wasl last January, but things were delayed until this summer, but the agreement between Al Wasl and his club, Real Cartagena, puts him on the path to come to Dubai during the next season.