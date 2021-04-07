Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

In football there are many ways to score goals, but the most difficult and most powerful weapon is fixed balls, specifically direct free kicks, and no player can score and master them, unless he is distinguished and possesses special abilities. In the Arab Gulf League, there are players who have excelled in this aspect for years, and there is a player with extraordinary abilities, his name is Milos Kosanovic.

Knockouts Milos is one of the most important and dangerous weapons of Al Jazeera this season in the League. The Serbian defender scored 5 goals from 5 free kicks, 3 of which contributed to achieving 7 direct points for the pride of Abu Dhabi and of utmost importance. In the first round, he scored the first goal for Al-Jazeera against Al Wasl and the match ended 3-2, and in the Shabab Al-Ahly match, he scored the equalizer in the 92nd minute to prevent an achieved loss, and in the last round he scored the winning goal against Al Wasl again, 3-2.

The Arab Gulf League clubs have scored 15 free direct kick goals this season, 5 of them for Al Jazeera with the signature of Kosanovic and 10 goals for the rest of the clubs. Kosanovic is equal with Hatta, Ajman, Fujairah, Al Ain, Bani Yas, Kalba, Khorfakkan, Al Wasl and Shabab Al Ahly combined, as they scored 5 goals from free direct kicks. Compared to the big five leagues, there is no player who has scored more than 4 goals from free kicks, as the highest number recorded by James Ward Brace of Southampton midfielder with 4 goals in the English Premier League, and no club has scored more than Al Jazira with 5 goals. The best since 2012-2013.

Milos Kosanovic’s free-kick record is the highest for a player in one season since 2012-2013, as Al-Ahly youth striker Ahmed Khalil preceded him, scoring 5 goals in the 2018-2019 season against Al Dhafra with two goals, Dibba Al Fujairah, Al Wasl and Al Nasr one goal. Coming in second place with 4 free kicks in one season: Ahmed Khalil again with Shabab Al Ahly in 2016-2017, Fabio Lima with Al Wasl in 2017-2018, Ronaldo Mendes with Al Wasl in 2016-2017, and Mascara with Al Nasr in 2012- 2013.

If we put together a list of the highest scorers for free kicks since 2012-2013, Ahmed Khalil will lead the list overwhelmingly for scoring 11 goals, including one in the 2013-2014 season and another in 2015-2016, then 4 goals in 2016-2017 and 5 in 2018-2019, coming from behind him. Al Wasl star Fabio Lima with 7 goals, then we find Igor Coronado with 6 goals, equal to Omar Abdul Rahman, who scored 5 of them with Al Ain and one with Al Jazira, and with five goals there is Milos with Al Jazira, Ronaldo Mendes with Al Wasl, and Mahmoud Khamis with Al Nasr.

List of the most free kick players since the 2012-2013 season:

11 Ahmed Khalil

7 Fabio Lima

6 Igor Coronado

6 Omar Abdul-Rahman

5 Milos Kosanovic

5 Ronaldo Mendes

5 Mahmoud Khamis

4 mascara

4 Gojack

4 Ismail Matar

4 Fernando Gabriel

The clubs that have scored the most free kick since the 2012-2013 season:

26 island

21 Shabab Al-Ahly

Al Wasl 18

15 unit

15 victory

12 eye

12 Sharjah