Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Ajman administration succeeded in returning Serbian Miloš Kosanovic, the former Al Jazira defender, to the ADNOC Professional League, and it is considered an outstanding deal, after the level he presented with “Pride of Abu Dhabi”, and the most prominent foreigners in defense in the professional league, during the past seasons, and he won the title of “top scorer for defenders.” He is distinguished by advancing behind the attackers and scoring goals, especially from set pieces, for which he was famous with his former team.

Milos played 8,167 minutes in our league, during 92 matches, including 6,711 minutes, in 76 league matches over 4 seasons. He scored 11 goals and 1,101 minutes during 12 Professional Cup matches, scoring 4 goals, in addition to participating in the President’s Cup. Most of Milos' goals came from free kicks, and he also contributed to Al Jazira winning the league title in the 2020-2021 season, before he left the team at the end of last season, after suffering a broken leg. He was away for a while in the middle of the season, and after returning, he did not perform at the required level, nor did he. Score any goals.

The defender, born in the city of Konopilia in May 1990, previously played for Poland's Krakow, and in Belgium he played for Mechelen, Goztepe, and Standard Liege, for which he played 22 matches, during which he scored a goal. He moved to Al Jazira in 2019, and left for Hungarian Oebest, and played for the youth team and the first team in Serbia. He is good at playing in all defensive positions, in addition to his excellence as a defensive midfielder.

Ajman needed a leader in the back line, after the departure of Slovenian Miral, in addition to the state of confusion in defense, as the “Orange” scored in all the matches it played this season, including 28 goals in the league, and the decision to contract with Milos comes as the ideal solution for “Volcano” in the second half of the season.

On the other hand, Ajman will begin its preparation camp in Fujairah on January 13 and continue until January 25, during which the team will play 3 matches, where it will play against Ittihad Kalba and Saudi Riyadh, and the third team will be determined in the coming days.