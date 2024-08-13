Moataz Al Shami (Abu Dhabi)

Al Wasl succeeded in flying with 6 titles, in the annual awards ceremony held by the Professional League, so that the “Emperor” continues its path of brilliance, after winning the “double” of the ADNOC Professional League, and the President’s Cup during the past season.

The awards went to Milos “the captain” for best coach, Ali Saleh “the Golden Ball” for best Emirati player, Jimenez for best foreign player, Khalid Al Senani “the Golden Glove” for best goalkeeper, and Fabio Lima who won the “Golden Boot” for top scorer in the “Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup”. Al Wasl also won the Excellence in Professionalism and Licensing Award, which is presented to professional football companies.

Regarding Al Wasl’s individual and collective titles since he took over the technical leadership of the team, and his success in re-presenting the “Panthers Battalion” as a strong team capable of winning titles, Milos said: “It is the result of collective work. Everyone worked hard and sacrificed last season. There is a board of directors that worked hard, and the rest of the technical, medical and administrative staff, in order to reach the podiums. It was not easy, but all of that cannot make us forget that Al Wasl is heading towards a difficult and arduous season, and everyone must prepare well.”

Regarding winning only 6 titles in the awards ceremony, and whether he sees them as enough, he said: “This is normal. When you win championships, especially the league and cup double in one season, it is normal to win individual titles. I achieved that in Serbia before, and certainly Al Wasl deserves all individual and collective titles, after everyone sacrificed in an “exceptional season.” We must be keen to repeat it in the coming seasons as well.”

“I spoke to the players before the ceremony and told them that just reaching this stage and being included in all the nominations is a positive thing, but at the same time it places greater and deeper responsibilities on them. They must now maintain the gains and also be more professional in their levels and preparations for a strong start to the season, as we face our competitors with a higher fighting spirit, which requires forgetting everything that has been achieved and focusing on what is coming, not falling under pressure, and thinking only about each match separately, as was our philosophy last season,” he added.

“The challenges facing Al Wasl in the upcoming season are very big, because the fans who stood behind the players and with us in all situations, and were our best supporter, want more titles. Everyone is thirsty for more, and we have only achieved a little, because we must always continue to improve and develop ourselves, because the competitions in the upcoming season will be more intense, deeper and hotter, not only locally, but also continentally, as Al Wasl competes in the Asian Elite Championship, which includes the “best” Asian teams, and we must be fully prepared for that,” he added.

Milosz pointed out that the team came out with positive gains from its external camp, and he hopes that this will be translated into reality when the season starts, by winning all matches, so that Al Wasl enters the Asian competitions with high morale, indicating his confidence in the players’ ambitions and their desire to provide a distinguished and exceptional performance and season.

Milos addressed the Al Wasl fans, asking them to continue supporting the team and rally around it in the new season, just as they did last season, noting that they played a huge role and played a big part in the team’s success, the players’ brilliance, and their quick restoration of self-confidence after some of the “bumps” that Al Wasl went through.

Milos said: “Al Wasl fans are loyal to the team and always stand behind us. We promise them to provide the best on the field and to try to make them happy in every match. In return, we want to support them more and more continuously, so I say to them, continue your strong support for the team.”