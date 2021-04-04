Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Once again, the Serbian defender Milos Kosanovic confirmed his preference, after he succeeded, thanks to his “specialist” goal, from a free kick in the 68th minute, in bringing down the “emperor” and inflicting the first loss on the “yellow” guest, after 107 days, during which he kept his record empty. From the loss, in 12 games in a row, since the last loss to Al Jazira, specifically at Zabeel Stadium, 2-3, which paradoxically saw Milos score the first goal of the match in the second minute of a free kick.

And Milos raised the “30-year-old” thanks to his goal of “specialization” from a free kick in Al Wasl goal, through which he contributed to quickly restoring Al-Jazira to the top of the league standings with 50 points, his personal score of goals in the league during the current season to 5 to occupy “Wasfa” The “Pride of Abu Dhabi” scorer, behind Ali Mabkhout, who scored 22 goals, is equal to his colleagues, midfielder Khalfan Mubarak, and striker Zayed Al-Amiri.

Milos ‘five goals in the league came in a similar way from free kicks, to give his team the preference in investing free kicks, by scoring in 5 matches, to be the teams most benefiting from the weapon of competitors’ mistakes in front of the penalty area, after he scored in the match Ittihad Kalba 2-0 in “Round 3” », Hata 3-0 in“ Round 7 ”, Al Wasl 3-2 in Round 10, Shabab Al Ahly 1-1 in“ Round 19 ”, and Al Wasl again 3-2 in“ Round 23 ”.

For his part, Dutch coach Marcel Kaiser, Al Jazira coach, expressed his great happiness with what Milos offers, especially in difficult times. During the training.

Kaiser saluted the player for the great effort he exerts in matches and training, noting that he is one of the important players among the ranks of the island.