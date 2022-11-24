Milonov on the project to ban gender reassignment: indicating another gender in documents will be a fake

State Duma Deputy Vitaly Milonov revealed the details of the project to ban gender reassignment in Russia. This is reported RIA News.

According to the author of the bill, documents indicating a different gender will be considered fake.

“Documents issued on the basis of distorted data will be considered fake,” he said.

In addition, if sex reassignment surgery is deemed illegal, doctors will be held responsible. Punishment for such crimes should be determined taking into account the judicial community, the parliamentarian pointed out.

“Thus, any gender reassignment operation will be the provision of improper medical services, already with the corresponding administrative and criminal consequences,” he said. The only basis for a sex change operation will be the conclusion of the medical board, Milonov concluded.

Earlier, Milonov introduced a bill to the lower house of parliament that prohibits gender reassignment without medical indications. “Change, correction of the gender of citizens is allowed if there are medical indications on the basis of a reasoned opinion of the medical commission of a medical organization and the informed voluntary consent of a citizen,” follows from the text of the draft.