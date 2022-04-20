Vitaly Milonov said that Artem Dzyuba needs to leave football

State Duma Deputy Vitaly Milonov commented on the departure of Zenit from the Russian Cup due to the defeat in the quarterfinals from Alania. This is reported “Rating Bookmakers”.

Milonov did not see the tragedy in the defeat of Zenit in the match with the club of the Football National League (FNL). He stressed that Alania had higher motivation, and Zenit played according to the principle “it will do.”

Milonov also expressed the opinion that the era of the striker blue-white-blue Artem Dziuba and the striker need to leave football, move on to coaching. “He must understand that he must leave on time. I do not believe that he will still play well, ”he said.

Earlier, on April 20, Alania Vladikavkaz beat Zenit in a penalty shoot-out and knocked out the team of Sergei Semak from the Russian Cup. Spartak, Dynamo and Enisey also made it to the semifinals.