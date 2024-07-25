Vitaly Milonov called for the removal of foreign alcohol from the State Duma buffet

Deputy Vitaly Milonov responded to the sale of imported wines in the State Duma with the phrase “don’t betray the Motherland.” The corresponding comment is published by Telegram-Shot channel.

Milonov said that all foreign alcohol should be removed not only from the State Duma buffet, but also from any sales outlets. “Do you crave French? Check what’s wrong with you. If you can’t resist alcohol, at least don’t betray your Motherland,” he said.

At the same time, Milonov recommended drinking domestic drinks to those who cannot give up alcohol. “What is sold now is imported swill. All these whiskeys, cognacs. You can drink everything domestic,” the deputy concluded.

Earlier in July, it was reported that European wines had appeared in the State Duma buffet. It was specified that those wishing to drink such wine would have to fill out a special form and receive the alcohol in two days.

In November 2021, Milonov expressed dissatisfaction with the State Duma buffet, namely the quality of food and coffee. According to him, the aforementioned establishment serves dishes reminiscent of food from a Soviet dietary canteen.