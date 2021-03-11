State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov refused to be a viewer of other people’s home videos after the scandal involving football player Artyom Dzyuba. It is reported by RIA News…

“I hope the athletes do not want to become an object of discussion either,” Milonov said. The deputy also expressed the hope that in the future the player’s behavior will be exemplary, and what happened was an excellent lesson for him.

On March 10, it was reported that Dziuba would be called up to the Russian national team again. The striker will have to take part in the matches of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup. In March, the Russians will meet with the teams of Malta, Slovenia and Slovakia.

Head coach Stanislav Cherchesov spoke about plans to return the footballer to the national team back in the fall of 2020. He also claimed that he was ready to return the captain’s armband to Dziuba.

The footballer found himself at the center of the scandal in November 2020. Then an intimate video with his participation got into the network. The incident led to the fact that the striker was temporarily expelled from the national team and deprived of the captain’s status in the St. Petersburg Zenit.