State Duma Deputy Vitaly Milonov opposed the proposal to pay student capital to all students of universities and colleges.

In his opinion, graduates who have mastered “valuable” professions should receive such payments. For example, young scientists, as well as students trained in blue-collar jobs.

Milonov noted that not all educational institutions produce such specialists.

“They are preparing idlers, loafers, future credit eaters who will ride in white shirts on E-class credit machines and dream of how they will remove a Khrushchev picture somewhere in Biryulyovo,” the deputy said on the radio “TVNZ”…

As a reminder, the student capital bill prepared by Fedot Tumusov, deputy head of the A Just Russia faction. He came up with an initiative to pay graduates of colleges and universities 250 thousand and 500 thousand rubles, respectively. It is planned that student capital can be spent after graduation for limited purposes. For example, for the initial rental of housing or starting a business.

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Science and Education Maxim Zaitsev called such an initiative to support students very relevant.