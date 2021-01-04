State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov commented on the incident that occurred the day before in Gatchina, when a local resident was sold pasta in the church instead of candles. In his opinion, this is impossible and “in its pure form, some kind of madness.” FAN reports.

The parliamentarian explained that in the temples they sell candles purchased from the warehouses of church products, “therefore there can be no pasta there.” If such a “pasta candle” is lit, an unpleasant smell will rise and the deception will be revealed. “Probably, some evil force has worked here. I don’t think it really has anything to do with selling candles, this cannot be, ”the deputy said.

Milonov also suggested that relatives played a trick on the Russian woman, replacing the purchased candles with pasta.

Earlier, a resident of Gatchina in the Leningrad region, pensioner Galina Kozhevnikova said that in December she bought pasta in the local Cathedral of St. Apostle Paul, which was sold to her under the guise of 30 candles. The Russian woman discovered the substitution on December 31, when the electricity went out in her house. Later, she showed the “candles” to her granddaughter Xenia, who took a bite of one of them and realized that it was actually pasta. In the church, the granddaughter of Kozhevnikova was advised to sort it out herself and was assured that they did not sell pasta.