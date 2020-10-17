State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov commented on his inclusion in the list of persons who are prohibited from entering Azerbaijan. The Russian parliamentarian was included in the “black list” on October 16 for a trip to the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR).

Milonov noted that such actions may symbolize the unwillingness of a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.

“I am not a military man, not a spy and not a secret weapon. I arrived in Stepanakert with purely humanitarian goals and the intention to help people, “Milonov is quoted as saying. “Federal News Agency”…

Earlier on Friday, Milonov’s visit to the NKR capital in Baku was called irresponsible actions inconsistent with the official position of Russia.

Since September 27, military operations between the Armed Forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan have continued in Karabakh, both sides blamed each other for the aggravation of the conflict.

The OSCE Minsk Settlement Group, headed by the Russian Federation, France and the United States, called on the parties to a political solution to the issue.

On the night of October 9-10, during negotiations in Moscow, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a ceasefire, but the fighting continues.