With a video on his social profile, Milo Infante intervenes on the news circulated on the web: “The sources should first be verified”

After the news circulated yesterday, the conductor Milo Infante has decided to break the silence with a video posted on his official social profile.

The newspaper headlines spoke of accusations against the well-known face of Rai 2: “Milo Infante investigated in Denise Pipitone’s investigation”. A confusion born after the same conductor, some time ago, published a post in which he explained that he and other participants of Ore 14 were investigated.

His statement, however, as he explained in the social video, had nothing to do with the Public Prosecutor of Marsala. To investigate it for defamationwas the Prosecutor of Caltanissetta.

Good morning friends, whoever follows my social pages will know that last March 16 I gave the news that I was registered in the register of suspects. On March 29 we also commented on it in the broadcast. Not only me, but also other colleagues who are guests of my program 2.00 pm Today I read “The Public Prosecutor of Marsala denies the journalist Milo Infante”.

I have too many years of work on my shoulders to hand out unsolicited advice to colleagues. Sometimes, verifying the source would be better. I never said or wrote that the Marsala prosecutor investigated me. Colleagues and I publicly said we were under investigation for the crime of defamation. As it happens, the prosecutor who investigated me is that of Caltanissetta.

Milo Infante expressed his opinion disappointment about the news, as if he, as a journalist, needed to be denied by the prosecutor of Marsala. He then wanted to focus his audience’s attention on something for him a lot more important. The qr code by Denise Pipitone, released by her mother Piera Maggio.