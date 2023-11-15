Milly Carlucci breaks her silence on the alleged brawl behind the scenes of “Dancing with the Stars”

Milly Carluccithe host of Dancing with the Stars, recently addressed the rumors and indiscretions regarding an alleged brawl that took place between Teo Mammucari and Antonio Caprarica behind the scenes of the program. The news quickly attracted media and fan attention, becoming the subject of intense speculation.

During the fourth episode of Dancing with the Starsit seems there was a heated discussion between Teo Mammucarie Antonio Caprarica. In any case, Milly Carlucci decided to clarify the issue to put an end to the rumors and shared hers version of facts through a video published on the program’s official Instagram page.

Contrary to the expectations created by the rumors about a brawl, Milly Carlucci revealed that nothing too serious happened behind the scenes. It would seem that there was only oneheated discussion between Teo Mammucari and Antonio Caprarica but fortunately the situation did not degenerate into violent acts.

The words of Milly Carlucci

Through the film, Carlucci wanted to dispel the voltage generated by the rumors about the alleged brawl, underlining that it was more than one heated discussion than a real one physical confrontation:

Headlines have appeared saying ‘Brawl on Dancing with the Stars’. It is clear, and I know this very well, that since communication has existed, headlines have always been headlines made to strike the imagination, but let’s re-establish the reality of the facts: behind a word like brawl there is behavior which, obviously, if it were true could not be shared and justified by anyone.

Its clear stance through the video published on Instagram he contributed to reporting the calm and to put an end to unfounded rumors. With these words he concluded his speech: